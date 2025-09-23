Earnings Preview: Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix SFIX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stitch Fix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The market awaits Stitch Fix's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.54% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Stitch Fix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.10 -0.13 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.05 -0.05 -0.29 Price Change % -11.00% -5.00% 44.00% -39.00%

Stitch Fix Share Price Analysis

Shares of Stitch Fix were trading at $5.56 as of September 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 155.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Stitch Fix visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.