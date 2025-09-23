Earnings Outlook For KB Home

KB Home KBH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that KB Home will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50.

The market awaits KB Home's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KB Home's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.47 1.59 2.44 2.05 EPS Actual 1.50 1.49 2.52 2.04 Price Change % -0.00% -5.00% 5.00% -5.00%

Tracking KB Home's Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home were trading at $62.4 as of September 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for KB Home visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.