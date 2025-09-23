A Peek at Thor Industries's Future Earnings

Thor Industries THO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Thor Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

Anticipation surrounds Thor Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.73, leading to a 0.08% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Thor Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.80 0.06 0.72 1.30 EPS Actual 2.53 -0.01 0.26 1.68 Price Change % 0.00% 6.00% -1.00% -3.00%

Performance of Thor Industries Shares

Shares of Thor Industries were trading at $101.67 as of September 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.