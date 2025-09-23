September 23, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AutoZone AZO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $50.86 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Micron Technology MU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $11.16 billion.

• AAR AIR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $687.97 million.

• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.98 million.

• Worthington Enterprises WOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $299.86 million.

• MillerKnoll MLKN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $912.04 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIR Logo
AIRAAR Corp
$77.280.50%
Overview
AYTU Logo
AYTUAytu BioPharma Inc
$2.594.02%
AZO Logo
AZOAutoZone Inc
$4121.00-%
MLKN Logo
MLKNMillerKnoll Inc
$20.040.70%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$166.861.36%
WOR Logo
WORWorthington Enterprises Inc
$61.03-%
