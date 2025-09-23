Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• AutoZone AZO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $50.86 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Micron Technology MU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $11.16 billion.
• AAR AIR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $687.97 million.
• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.98 million.
• Worthington Enterprises WOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $299.86 million.
• MillerKnoll MLKN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $912.04 million.
