A Look Ahead: AAR's Earnings Forecast

AAR AIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

Anticipation surrounds AAR's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 13.65% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AAR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1 0.96 0.84 0.82 EPS Actual 1.16 0.99 0.90 0.85 Price Change % 14.00% -16.00% 9.00% -5.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of AAR were trading at $75.3 as of September 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on AAR

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AAR.

AAR has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $84.0, the consensus suggests a potential 11.55% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of VSE, V2X and Voyager Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for VSE, with an average 1-year price target of $180.0, suggesting a potential 139.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for V2X, with an average 1-year price target of $57.6, suggesting a potential 23.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Voyager Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 36.25% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for VSE, V2X and Voyager Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AAR Outperform 14.93% $150.20M 2.84% VSE Outperform 41.13% $31.03M 0.33% V2X Buy 0.57% $95.73M 2.13% Voyager Technologies Buy 24.61% $8.21M -23.75%

Key Takeaway:

AAR ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About AAR

AAR Corp is engaged in providing products and services to aviation, government and defense market. It operates in segments namely: The parts supply segment majorly consists of sales and leasing of USM and aftermarket distribution of new, OEM-supplied replacement parts; Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance, component repair, and landing gear overhaul services; Integrated Solutions segment consists of its fleet management and operations of customer-owned aircraft, customized performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense, flight hour component inventory; and The Expeditionary Services segment consists of products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. and foreign governments and NGOs.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AAR

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AAR showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.93% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AAR's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AAR's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AAR's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.86. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for AAR visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.