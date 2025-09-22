What to Expect from Worthington Enterprises's Earnings

Worthington Enterprises WOR will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Worthington Enterprises to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

Worthington Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 2.0% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Worthington Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.70 0.52 0.74 EPS Actual 1.06 0.91 0.60 0.50 Price Change % 2.00% 24.00% 10.00% -6.00%

Tracking Worthington Enterprises's Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises were trading at $61.06 as of September 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Worthington Enterprises

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Worthington Enterprises.

The consensus rating for Worthington Enterprises is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $65.5 implies a potential 7.27% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Standex International, Kadant and Enerpac Tool Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Standex International, with an average 1-year price target of $214.67, suggesting a potential 251.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kadant, with an average 1-year price target of $353.33, suggesting a potential 478.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enerpac Tool Group, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 21.39% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Standex International, Kadant and Enerpac Tool Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Worthington Enterprises Buy -0.29% $93.23M 0.41% Standex International Buy 23.23% $91.30M 2.12% Kadant Outperform -7.10% $117.04M 2.90% Enerpac Tool Group Buy 5.50% $79.90M 5.22%

Key Takeaway:

Worthington Enterprises ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Worthington Enterprises's Background

Worthington Enterprises Inc is a designer and manufacturer of products and services, including manufactured metal products. The company operates under two reportable operating segments: Consumer Products and Building Products. The consumer Products business has a diverse product offering in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, including propane-filled cylinders for torches, handheld torches, specialized hand tools, drywall tools, accessories and gas grills, and others. And the Building Products business engaged in providing pressurized containment solutions, providing critical components in the residential, non-residential, and repair and remodel end markets through essential categories. The company derives majority of the revenue from Building Products segment.

Worthington Enterprises's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Worthington Enterprises faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.29% in revenue growth as of 31 May, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Worthington Enterprises's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Worthington Enterprises's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Worthington Enterprises's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Worthington Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

