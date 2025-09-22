A Look at AutoZone's Upcoming Earnings Report

AutoZone AZO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AutoZone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $50.86.

Anticipation surrounds AutoZone's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $1.65, leading to a 1.32% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 37.01 28.97 33.64 53.53 EPS Actual 35.36 28.29 32.52 51.58 Price Change % 1.00% 2.00% -0.00% 2.00%

Performance of AutoZone Shares

Shares of AutoZone were trading at $4140.36 as of September 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for AutoZone visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.