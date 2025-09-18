Earnings Outlook For Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime GLBS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-09-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Globus Maritime to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

The market awaits Globus Maritime's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.68% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Globus Maritime's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 0 -0.10 0.04 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.1 -0.03 0.16 Price Change % 5.00% 6.00% 10.00% 2.00%

Globus Maritime Share Price Analysis

Shares of Globus Maritime were trading at $1.05 as of September 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Globus Maritime

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Globus Maritime.

Globus Maritime has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $3.0, the consensus suggests a potential 185.71% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Globus Maritime, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Globus Maritime, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Globus Maritime Buy 11.75% $-355K -0.84%

Key Takeaway:

Globus Maritime ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate of 11.75%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit, reporting a loss of $355K. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity, with a negative percentage of -0.84%.

Get to Know Globus Maritime Better

Globus Maritime Ltd is a dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services internationally. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargo. Its operations are managed by its subsidiary which also provides in-house commercial and technical management for its vessels and also offers consulting services for an affiliated ship management company. It generates maximum revenues by charging customers for the use of vessels to transport dry bulk commodities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Globus Maritime

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Globus Maritime's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -17.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Maritime's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Globus Maritime's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Globus Maritime visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.