Uncovering Potential: Darden Restaurants's Earnings Preview

Darden Restaurants DRI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Darden Restaurants will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00.

Anticipation surrounds Darden Restaurants's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.97 2.79 2.02 1.83 EPS Actual 2.98 2.80 2.03 1.75 Price Change % 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% -1.00%

Tracking Darden Restaurants's Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants were trading at $210.04 as of September 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Darden Restaurants

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Darden Restaurants.

The consensus rating for Darden Restaurants is Neutral, based on 17 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $235.24, there's a potential 12.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Restaurant Brands Intl, Texas Roadhouse and Aramark, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Restaurant Brands Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $73.38, suggesting a potential 65.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Texas Roadhouse, with an average 1-year price target of $201.0, suggesting a potential 4.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aramark, with an average 1-year price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential 78.26% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Restaurant Brands Intl, Texas Roadhouse and Aramark, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Darden Restaurants Neutral 10.63% $764.80M 13.46% Restaurant Brands Intl Neutral 15.87% $815M 5.88% Texas Roadhouse Neutral 12.74% $265.42M 8.77% Aramark Buy 5.72% $370.11M 2.35%

Key Takeaway:

Darden Restaurants ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has a lower Return on Equity compared to one peer. Overall, Darden Restaurants is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the US full-service space, with consolidated revenue of $12.1 billion in fiscal 2025. The company maintains a portfolio of 11 restaurant brands: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Ruth's Chris, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, Bahama Breeze, The Capital Burger, and most recently, Chuy's. Darden generates revenue almost exclusively from company-owned restaurants, though a small network of franchised restaurants and consumer-packaged goods sales through the traditional grocery channel contribute modestly. As of the end of its fiscal 2025, the company operated 2,159 restaurants in the US.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Darden Restaurants

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Darden Restaurants's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.63% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Darden Restaurants's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7, Darden Restaurants adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Darden Restaurants visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.