Earnings Outlook For FedEx

FedEx FDX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that FedEx will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65.

The announcement from FedEx is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.21, leading to a 3.27% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FedEx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 5.86 4.54 3.91 4.76 EPS Actual 6.07 4.51 4.05 3.60 Price Change % -3.00% -6.00% -0.00% -15.00%

Tracking FedEx's Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx were trading at $227.7 as of September 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on FedEx

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FedEx.

The consensus rating for FedEx is Buy, based on 19 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $276.32, there's a potential 21.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Parcel Service, Expeditors International and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for United Parcel Service, with an average 1-year price target of $102.81, suggesting a potential 54.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Expeditors International, with an average 1-year price target of $114.83, suggesting a potential 49.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $118.73, suggesting a potential 47.86% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for United Parcel Service, Expeditors International and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FedEx Buy 0.50% $5.31B 6.01% United Parcel Service Buy -2.74% $3.78B 8.17% Expeditors International Neutral 8.73% $347.60M 8.19% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Buy -7.74% $357.91M 8.67%

Key Takeaway:

FedEx ranks highest in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It is in the middle for revenue growth.

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

FedEx's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: FedEx's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for FedEx visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.