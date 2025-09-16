What's Next: Stewart Information Servs's Earnings Preview

Stewart Information Servs STC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Stewart Information Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

Investors in Stewart Information Servs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 1.87% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Stewart Information Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 0.34 0.97 1.04 EPS Actual 1.34 0.25 1.12 1.17 Price Change % 10.0% -2.0% 4.0% 6.0%

Stewart Information Servs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Stewart Information Servs were trading at $73.875 as of September 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Stewart Information Servs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Stewart Information Servs.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Stewart Information Servs, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $72.5, suggesting a potential 2.55% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Trupanion, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Outperform 12.31% $54.83M 2.73%

Key Takeaway:

Stewart Information Servs ranks in the middle among peers for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with a 12.31% revenue growth and $54.83M gross profit. However, it is at the bottom for Return on Equity, with a 2.73% ROE. The company's consensus rating is 'Outperform'.

All You Need to Know About Stewart Information Servs

Stewart Information Services Corp is a customer-focused, title insurance and real estate services company offering products and services to home buyers and sellers, mortgage lenders and servicers, attorneys, and home builders. It has three operating segments; Title insurance and related services which generates key revenue, includes the functions of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also includes home and personal insurance services, Real estate solutions segment supports the real estate mortgage industry by providing appraisal management services, online notarization and closing solutions, credit, and real estate information services, search and valuation services. Corporate and other segment is comprised of parent holding company.

Stewart Information Servs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Stewart Information Servs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.92% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stewart Information Servs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stewart Information Servs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stewart Information Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Stewart Information Servs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

