An Overview of Sangoma Technologies's Earnings

Sangoma Technologies SANG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.00.

The market awaits Sangoma Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.85% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sangoma Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 Price Change % 1.0% -10.0% 4.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sangoma Technologies were trading at $5.92 as of September 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sangoma Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.