Examining the Future: Manchester United's Earnings Outlook

Manchester United MANU is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Manchester United will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from Manchester United is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.29, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Manchester United's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.22 -0.290 -0.17
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.05 -0.273 -0.20
Price Change % 19.0% -2.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Manchester United's Stock

Shares of Manchester United were trading at $16.1 as of September 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
