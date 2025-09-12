Earnings Preview For Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group HAIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-09-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hain Celestial Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The market awaits Hain Celestial Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 6.21% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hain Celestial Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.12 -0.02 0.08 EPS Actual 0.07 0.08 -0.04 0.13 Price Change % 6.0% 5.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Hain Celestial Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hain Celestial Group were trading at $2.12 as of September 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Hain Celestial Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hain Celestial Group.

Analysts have given Hain Celestial Group a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $2.5, indicating a potential 17.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BRC, Laird Superfood and B&G Foods, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BRC, with an average 1-year price target of $3.62, suggesting a potential 70.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Laird Superfood, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 466.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for B&G Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 112.26% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for BRC, Laird Superfood and B&G Foods, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hain Celestial Group Neutral -10.95% $84.65M -17.93% BRC Outperform 6.54% $32.17M -50.10% Laird Superfood Buy 19.86% $4.78M -2.71% B&G Foods Neutral -4.54% $86.98M -1.93%

Key Takeaway:

Hain Celestial Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Inc is a health and wellness company. It makes natural and organic food and personal-care products. The company offers products across various categories such as snacks, baby & kids food, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care through brands like Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips, Garden of Eatin snacks, Hartley's Jelly, and Celestial Seasonings teas among others. It operates under two reportable segments; North America and International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the North America segment which represents the sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the sale of its products in the United Kingdom and the Western European region.

A Deep Dive into Hain Celestial Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hain Celestial Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.95%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -34.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hain Celestial Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -17.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hain Celestial Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.11.

To track all earnings releases for Hain Celestial Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.