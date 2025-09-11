September 11, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kroger KR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $34.14 billion.

• KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.97 million.

• Hooker Furnishings HOFT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $91.17 million.

• Cheetah Mobile CMCM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vera Bradley VRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $78.52 million.

• Lovesac LOVE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $160.59 million.

• Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Adobe ADBE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.79 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.

• Optical Cable OCC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RH RH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $905.42 million.

• Frequency Electronics FEIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.

• RF Industries RFIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.52 million.

• IBEX IBEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $132.92 million.

• Farmer Bros FARM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $80.32 million.

• Kestra Medical Techs KMTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $17.80 million.

• Rent the Runway RENT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

