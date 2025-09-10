Examining the Future: Hooker Furnishings's Earnings Outlook

Hooker Furnishings HOFT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hooker Furnishings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Anticipation surrounds Hooker Furnishings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.14, leading to a 0.39% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hooker Furnishings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.15 0.16 0.28 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.22 -0.39 -0.19 Price Change % 0.0% 15.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Tracking Hooker Furnishings's Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings were trading at $10.85 as of September 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hooker Furnishings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.