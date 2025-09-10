Earnings Preview For Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley VRA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vera Bradley to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The announcement from Vera Bradley is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.24, leading to a 1.58% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vera Bradley's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.12 0.07 0.06 0.16 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.30 -0.27 0.13 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001% 4.0%

Market Performance of Vera Bradley's Stock

Shares of Vera Bradley were trading at $2.3 as of September 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.