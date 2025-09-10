What's Next: Lovesac's Earnings Preview

Lovesac LOVE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lovesac will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60.

Lovesac bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 0.98% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Lovesac's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.84 1.85 -0.28 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.73 2.13 -0.32 -0.38 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Lovesac's Stock

Shares of Lovesac were trading at $19.3 as of September 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Lovesac

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lovesac.

The consensus rating for Lovesac is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $24.0, there's a potential 24.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ethan Allen Interiors, Leggett & Platt and Mohawk Industries, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ethan Allen Interiors, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 55.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Leggett & Platt, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 53.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Mohawk Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $128.0, suggesting a potential 563.21% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ethan Allen Interiors, Leggett & Platt and Mohawk Industries are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lovesac Buy 4.32% $74.37M -5.19% Ethan Allen Interiors Neutral -4.91% $96.06M 2.55% Leggett & Platt Neutral -6.26% $192.60M 6.56% Mohawk Industries Neutral 0.03% $714.40M 1.81%

Key Takeaway:

Lovesac ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Lovesac: A Closer Look

The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as sactional-specific drink holders, Footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the sale of Sactionals.

Financial Milestones: Lovesac's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lovesac's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.32% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lovesac's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lovesac's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lovesac's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lovesac's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.95, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

