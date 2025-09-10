September 10, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros FARM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Farmer Bros to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Investors in Farmer Bros are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.12, leading to a 14.21% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Farmer Bros's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.05 -0.24 -0.27
EPS Actual -0.23 0.01 -0.24 -0.22
Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 21.0% 16.0% -12.0%

Tracking Farmer Bros's Stock Performance

Shares of Farmer Bros were trading at $2.0 as of September 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
