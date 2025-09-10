KalVista Pharma's Earnings: A Preview

KalVista Pharma KALV will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate KalVista Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.94.

KalVista Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.38% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at KalVista Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.81 -0.88 -0.91 -0.86 EPS Actual -0.99 -0.92 -0.91 -0.87 Price Change % -6.0% -2.0% 8.0% -4.0%

KalVista Pharma Share Price Analysis

Shares of KalVista Pharma were trading at $15.61 as of September 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.