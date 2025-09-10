September 10, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Preview: RH's Earnings

RH RH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect RH to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.21.

Investors in RH are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.93% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at RH's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.07 1.91 2.64 1.56
EPS Actual 0.13 1.58 2.48 1.69
Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -40.0% 17.0% 25.0%

Market Performance of RH's Stock

Shares of RH were trading at $232.98 as of September 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

