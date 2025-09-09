Quantum's Earnings Outlook

Quantum QMCO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Quantum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39.

The announcement from Quantum is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Quantum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -1.17 -0.73 -1.10 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.81 -1.82 -0.04 -0.1 -0.09 Price Change % -10.0% -14.000000000000002% -32.0% -0.0% -0.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum were trading at $7.59 as of September 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 139.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.