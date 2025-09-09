Earnings Preview For Vince Holding

Vince Holding VNCE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vince Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Vince Holding bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Vince Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.09 0.32 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.37 0.06 0.34 0.05 Price Change % 0.0% 15.0% 0.0% -12.0%

Performance of Vince Holding Shares

Shares of Vince Holding were trading at $1.48 as of September 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

