Alliance Entertainment's Earnings Outlook

Alliance Entertainment AENT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alliance Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits Alliance Entertainment's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Alliance Entertainment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.04 0.14 0.01 0.05 Price Change % 13.0% -19.0% 8.0% 34.0%

Tracking Alliance Entertainment's Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Entertainment were trading at $6.0 as of September 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 263.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Alliance Entertainment

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alliance Entertainment.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Alliance Entertainment, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $10.0, suggesting a potential 66.67% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GigaCloud Tech, LKQ and Pool, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GigaCloud Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 450.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LKQ, with an average 1-year price target of $51.0, suggesting a potential 750.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pool, with an average 1-year price target of $335.33, suggesting a potential 5488.83% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for GigaCloud Tech, LKQ and Pool, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alliance Entertainment Buy 0.87% $29.06M 1.92% GigaCloud Tech Buy 3.78% $76.94M 8.18% LKQ Outperform -1.86% $1.41B 3.03% Pool Neutral 0.83% $535.16M 15.23%

Key Takeaway:

Alliance Entertainment ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with the lowest values among peers. However, it has the highest Return on Equity, outperforming all others. The Consensus rating for Alliance Entertainment is the same as one peer, while another peer has a higher rating.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp is a top-tier distributor of music, movies, and consumer electronics. It offers products consisting of vinyl records, compact discs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. The company serves customers of every size, providing a suite of services to resellers and retailers around the world.

Alliance Entertainment: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alliance Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alliance Entertainment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alliance Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alliance Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

