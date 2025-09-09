Examining the Future: Energy Transfer's Earnings Outlook

Energy Transfer ET will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Energy Transfer to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The announcement from Energy Transfer is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 6.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energy Transfer's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.36 0.37 0.34 0.36 EPS Actual 0.32 0.36 0.29 0.32 0.35 Price Change % -3.0% 7.000000000000001% -1.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Energy Transfer's Stock

Shares of Energy Transfer were trading at $17.15 as of September 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Energy Transfer

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Energy Transfer.

Analysts have provided Energy Transfer with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $23.0, suggesting a potential 34.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kinder Morgan, Cheniere Energy and MPLX, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kinder Morgan, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 80.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cheniere Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $272.29, suggesting a potential 1487.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MPLX, with an average 1-year price target of $57.67, suggesting a potential 236.27% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kinder Morgan, Cheniere Energy and MPLX, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Energy Transfer Outperform -7.17% $3.91B 3.11% Kinder Morgan Neutral 13.16% $2.21B 2.32% Cheniere Energy Outperform 42.76% $2.64B 26.46% MPLX Buy 3.87% $1.22B 7.58%

Key Takeaway:

Energy Transfer ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative rate, while peers show positive growth. In terms of Gross Profit, Energy Transfer is at the top among peers. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest compared to others. Overall, Energy Transfer's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the industry.

All You Need to Know About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids midstream assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its system includes more than 12,000 miles of intrastate pipelines and 20,000 miles of interstate pipelines. It also owns gathering, processing, and storage facilities in the largest US oil and gas producing regions. Other businesses include a network of natural gas liquids and refined products facilities, 18,000 miles of crude oil pipelines, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. Energy Transfer combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Key Indicators: Energy Transfer's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Energy Transfer's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.67%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energy Transfer's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, Energy Transfer adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Energy Transfer visit their earnings calendar on our site.

