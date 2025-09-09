Daktronics Earnings Preview

Daktronics DAKT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Daktronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The announcement from Daktronics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daktronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.09 0.20 0.28 EPS Actual 0.18 0.01 0.27 0.36 Price Change % 4.0% 5.0% 2.0% -5.0%

Tracking Daktronics's Stock Performance

Shares of Daktronics were trading at $17.62 as of September 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

