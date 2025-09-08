September 8, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Methode Electronics Earnings Preview

Methode Electronics MEI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Methode Electronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

Investors in Methode Electronics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.80, which was followed by a 25.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.08 -0.16 -0.30
EPS Actual -0.77 -0.21 0.14 -0.31
Price Change % -25.0% -28.999999999999996% -9.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Methode Electronics were trading at $7.11 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Methode Electronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

