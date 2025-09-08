An Overview of Skillsoft's Earnings

Skillsoft SKIL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Skillsoft to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.33.

Investors in Skillsoft are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $2.95, leading to a 3.46% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Skillsoft's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -2.65 -2.05 -3 -2.88 EPS Actual 0.30 2.11 -1.82 -2.40 Price Change % -3.0% 22.0% 25.0% -16.0%

Tracking Skillsoft's Stock Performance

Shares of Skillsoft were trading at $15.38 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Skillsoft visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.