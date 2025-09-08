Insights Ahead: Lakeland Industries's Quarterly Earnings

Lakeland Industries LAKE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lakeland Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Lakeland Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 22.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.28 0.40 0.35 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.03 0.01 -0.19 Price Change % -22.0% -14.000000000000002% 2.0% -8.0%

Lakeland Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lakeland Industries were trading at $14.98 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.