Uncovering Potential: Matrix Service's Earnings Preview

Matrix Service MTRX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Matrix Service to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits Matrix Service's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 11.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matrix Service's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.22 -0.32 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.20 -0.33 -0.14 Price Change % 11.0% 1.0% -1.0% 15.0%

Performance of Matrix Service Shares

Shares of Matrix Service were trading at $14.58 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Matrix Service visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.