Insights Ahead: Core & Main's Quarterly Earnings

Core & Main CNM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Core & Main will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

Anticipation surrounds Core & Main's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Core & Main's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.36 0.66 0.74 EPS Actual 0.52 0.33 0.69 0.61 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% -1.0% -4.0%

Core & Main Share Price Analysis

Shares of Core & Main were trading at $66.98 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Core & Main

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Core & Main.

The consensus rating for Core & Main is Outperform, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $66.29, there's a potential 1.03% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WESCO Intl, QXO and Applied Industrial Techs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for WESCO Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $229.78, suggesting a potential 243.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for QXO, with an average 1-year price target of $33.11, suggesting a potential 50.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Applied Industrial Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $296.67, suggesting a potential 342.92% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for WESCO Intl, QXO and Applied Industrial Techs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Core & Main Outperform 9.76% $510M 5.81% WESCO Intl Outperform 7.66% $1.24B 3.86% QXO Outperform 13047.59% $401.70M -1.25% Applied Industrial Techs Outperform 5.52% $374.74M 5.87%

Key Takeaway:

Core & Main ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Core & Main is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Core & Main Better

Core & Main Inc is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Catering to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors, it serves municipal, non-residential, and residential markets nationwide. Its diverse product line includes pipes, valves, fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products, and meter products. Revenue is principally generated from pipes, valves, and fittings. The company operates across three construction sectors: municipal, non-residential, and residential, contributing to reliable infrastructure development nationwide.

Key Indicators: Core & Main's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Core & Main's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.76% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Core & Main's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core & Main's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core & Main's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Core & Main's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

