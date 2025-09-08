What's Next: AeroVironment's Earnings Preview

AeroVironment AVAV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AeroVironment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The market awaits AeroVironment's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 21.55% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AeroVironment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.41 0.66 0.68 0.65 EPS Actual 1.61 0.30 0.47 0.89 Price Change % 22.0% -4.0% -16.0% -5.0%

Performance of AeroVironment Shares

Shares of AeroVironment were trading at $226.08 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on AeroVironment

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding AeroVironment.

The consensus rating for AeroVironment is Buy, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $291.0, there's a potential 28.72% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Leonardo DRS, ATI and Kratos Defense & Security, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Leonardo DRS, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, suggesting a potential 78.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ATI, with an average 1-year price target of $96.75, suggesting a potential 57.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kratos Defense & Security, with an average 1-year price target of $58.31, suggesting a potential 74.21% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Leonardo DRS, ATI and Kratos Defense & Security, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AeroVironment Buy 39.63% $100.33M 1.91% Leonardo DRS Buy 10.09% $197M 2.09% ATI Outperform 4.12% $242.50M 5.57% Kratos Defense & Security Buy 17.13% $73.80M 0.17%

Key Takeaway:

AeroVironment ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. AeroVironment is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities.

Financial Milestones: AeroVironment's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AeroVironment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AeroVironment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AeroVironment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AeroVironment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

