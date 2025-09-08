Examining the Future: Oracle's Earnings Outlook

Oracle ORCL will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Oracle to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35.

The market awaits Oracle's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 13.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oracle's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.64 1.49 1.48 1.32 EPS Actual 1.70 1.47 1.47 1.39 Price Change % 13.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001% 11.0%

Market Performance of Oracle's Stock

Shares of Oracle were trading at $232.8 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Oracle

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Oracle.

Analysts have given Oracle a total of 36 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $239.39, indicating a potential 2.83% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ServiceNow, with an average 1-year price target of $1138.13, suggesting a potential 388.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Palo Alto Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $215.54, suggesting a potential 7.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CrowdStrike Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $473.22, suggesting a potential 103.27% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oracle Outperform 11.31% $11.16B 18.43% ServiceNow Outperform 22.38% $2.49B 3.65% Palo Alto Networks Buy 15.84% $1.86B 3.37% CrowdStrike Holdings Neutral 21.28% $858.67M -2.16%

Key Takeaway:

Oracle ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Breaking Down Oracle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Oracle showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.31% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, Oracle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

