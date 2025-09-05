September 5, 2025 10:03 AM 1 min read

Insights into Mama's Creations's Upcoming Earnings

Mama`s Creations MAMA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-09-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mama`s Creations will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The market awaits Mama`s Creations's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.72% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mama`s Creations's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.02
EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0.01 0.03
Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% -15.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Mama`s Creations's Stock

Shares of Mama`s Creations were trading at $9.4 as of September 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Mama`s Creations visit their earnings calendar on our site.

