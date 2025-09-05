Insights into Mama's Creations's Upcoming Earnings

Mama`s Creations MAMA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-09-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Mama`s Creations will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.
The market awaits Mama`s Creations's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.72% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Mama`s Creations's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|0.03
|Price Change %
|1.0%
|-0.0%
|-15.0%
|-0.0%
Market Performance of Mama`s Creations's Stock
Shares of Mama`s Creations were trading at $9.4 as of September 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
