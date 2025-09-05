A Glimpse of Planet Labs's Earnings Potential

Planet Labs PL will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-09-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Planet Labs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from Planet Labs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 49.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Planet Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 -0.04 -0.06 EPS Actual 0 -0.08 -0.02 -0.06 Price Change % 49.0% -11.0% -4.0% -28.000000000000004%

Planet Labs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Planet Labs were trading at $6.46 as of September 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 239.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Planet Labs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Planet Labs.

Analysts have given Planet Labs a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $7.03, indicating a potential 8.82% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LegalZoom.com, ICF International and Willdan Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LegalZoom.com, with an average 1-year price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential 75.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ICF International, with an average 1-year price target of $104.5, suggesting a potential 1517.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Willdan Group, with an average 1-year price target of $111.5, suggesting a potential 1626.01% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for LegalZoom.com, ICF International and Willdan Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Planet Labs Outperform 9.64% $36.60M -2.85% LegalZoom.com Neutral 8.54% $125.11M -0.14% ICF International Outperform -7.01% $177.73M 2.40% Willdan Group Buy 23.03% $68.33M 6.04%

Key Takeaway:

Planet Labs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. It uses space to help life on Earth by imaging the world every day and making change visible, accessible, and actionable. Its platform includes imagery, insights, and machine learning that empower companies, governments, and communities around the world to make timely decisions about the evolving world. Its solutions are Broad Area Management. Its products are Planet Monitoring, Planet Tasking, Planet Analytic Feeds, Planetary Variables, Planet Basemaps, Planet Insights, and Platform Pricing. The group provides solutions to the Agriculture Science Program, Energy & Infrastructure, Forestry & Land Use, Mapping, Sustainability, Maritime, Civil Government, U.S. State and Local, Europe, Planet Federal, Defense & Intelligence, and Armed Services.

Planet Labs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Planet Labs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Planet Labs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Planet Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

