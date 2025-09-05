A Look at Casey's General Stores's Upcoming Earnings Report

Casey's General Stores CASY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-09-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.04.

Casey's General Stores bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.71 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.59% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Casey's General Stores's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.92 2.08 4.27 4.51 EPS Actual 2.63 2.33 4.85 4.83 Price Change % 12.0% 6.0% -0.0% 7.000000000000001%

Tracking Casey's General Stores's Stock Performance

Shares of Casey's General Stores were trading at $498.18 as of September 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Casey's General Stores

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Casey's General Stores.

Casey's General Stores has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $523.14, the consensus suggests a potential 5.01% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sprouts Farmers Market, Maplebear and Albertsons Companies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sprouts Farmers Market, with an average 1-year price target of $177.56, suggesting a potential 64.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Maplebear, with an average 1-year price target of $57.72, suggesting a potential 88.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Albertsons Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $24.86, suggesting a potential 95.01% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Sprouts Farmers Market, Maplebear and Albertsons Companies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Casey's General Stores Outperform 10.91% $926.02M 2.84% Sprouts Farmers Market Neutral 17.27% $862.60M 10.11% Maplebear Neutral 11.06% $678M 3.52% Albertsons Companies Outperform 2.54% $6.74B 7.15%

Key Takeaway:

Casey's General Stores ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit compared to others. The return on equity of Casey's General Stores is also lower than some peers but higher than others.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Inc serves as convenience store chain with its 2,900 locations, positioned in the Midwest United States. About half of Casey's stores are located in rural towns with populations under 5,000. While fueling stations serve as a key traffic driver, about two-thirds of the company's gross profit stems from in-store sales of grocery items, prepared meals, and general merchandise. Casey's owns more than 90% of its stores and operates the majority of its warehousing and distribution processes internally.

Casey's General Stores: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Casey's General Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Casey's General Stores's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casey's General Stores's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Casey's General Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Casey's General Stores visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.