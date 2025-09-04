September 4, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Imperial Ptrl

Imperial Ptrl IMPP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-09-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Imperial Ptrl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Imperial Ptrl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.34 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Imperial Ptrl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0 0.26 0 0.42
EPS Actual 0.34 0.12 0.32 0.73
Price Change % 12.0% -2.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Imperial Ptrl's Stock

Shares of Imperial Ptrl were trading at $3.33 as of September 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Imperial Ptrl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IMPP Logo
IMPPImperial Petroleum Inc
$3.350.60%

Overview
