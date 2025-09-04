Exploring ABM Indus's Earnings Expectations

ABM Indus ABM will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-09-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ABM Indus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

The market awaits ABM Indus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ABM Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.78 0.87 0.86 EPS Actual 0.86 0.87 0.90 0.94 Price Change % -9.0% 3.0% 2.0% -9.0%

ABM Indus Share Price Analysis

Shares of ABM Indus were trading at $48.72 as of September 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on ABM Indus

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ABM Indus.

Analysts have provided ABM Indus with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $56.0, suggesting a potential 14.94% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BrightView Hldgs, Montrose Environmental Gr and Mobile Infrastructure, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BrightView Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 59.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Montrose Environmental Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 36.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Mobile Infrastructure, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 86.66% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for BrightView Hldgs, Montrose Environmental Gr and Mobile Infrastructure are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CECO Environmental Buy 34.81% $67.11M 3.26% BrightView Hldgs Buy -4.13% $170.90M 1.17% Montrose Environmental Gr Buy 35.32% $101.74M 3.71% Mobile Infrastructure Outperform -2.96% $5.43M -2.77%

Key Takeaway:

ABM Indus ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. For Gross Profit, ABM Indus is at the top among its peers. In terms of Return on Equity, ABM Indus is also at the top compared to its peers.

About ABM Indus

ABM Industries Inc is a provider of integrated facility solutions. It offers its solutions through five segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation and Technical solutions. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the business and industry segment, which encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues, hospitals, as well as vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company mainly operates in the United States of America.

Breaking Down ABM Indus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ABM Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ABM Indus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ABM Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ABM Indus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, ABM Indus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

