What to Expect from Ermenegildo Zegna's Earnings

Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-09-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ermenegildo Zegna will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Anticipation surrounds Ermenegildo Zegna's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Ermenegildo Zegna's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter FY 2024 H1 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.32 0.11 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna were trading at $8.39 as of September 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

