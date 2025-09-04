Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Shoe Carnival SCVL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $312.67 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $329.96 million.

• America's Car-Mart CRMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $366.30 million.

• Caleres CAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $654.16 million.

• G-III Apparel Group GIII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $570.77 million.

• Toro TTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Endava DAVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $249.95 million.

• Brady BRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $386.87 million.

• John Wiley & Sons WLYB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• John Wiley & Sons WLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $375.00 million.

• Duluth Holdings DLTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $125.90 million.

• Science Applications Intl SAIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• VersaBank VBNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $28.97 million.

• Waterdrop WDH is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ciena CIEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Braze BRZE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $171.62 million.

• Lululemon Athletica LULU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Broadcom AVGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $15.83 billion.

• Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $79.23 million.

• Cango CANG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.70 million.

• ServiceTitan TTAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $229.47 million.

• Docusign DOCU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $779.96 million.

• Phreesia PHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $116.41 million.

• UiPath PATH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $347.53 million.

• Quanex Building Prods NX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $490.47 million.

• Ambiq Micro AMBQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $17.73 million.

• Copart CPRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• eGain EGAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.98 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $291.38 million.

• Zumiez ZUMZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $210.53 million.

• Guidewire Software GWRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $337.57 million.

• American Outdoor Brands AOUT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $36.18 million.

• Lifevantage LFVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $58.36 million.

• Torrid Holdings CURV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $259.47 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.42 million.

• Argan AGX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $255.48 million.

• Samsara IOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $372.26 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.