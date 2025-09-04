Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Shoe Carnival SCVL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $312.67 million.
• 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $329.96 million.
• America's Car-Mart CRMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $366.30 million.
• Caleres CAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $654.16 million.
• G-III Apparel Group GIII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $570.77 million.
• Toro TTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Endava DAVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $249.95 million.
• Brady BRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $386.87 million.
• John Wiley & Sons WLYB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• John Wiley & Sons WLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $375.00 million.
• Duluth Holdings DLTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $125.90 million.
• Science Applications Intl SAIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
• VersaBank VBNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $28.97 million.
• Waterdrop WDH is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ciena CIEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Braze BRZE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $171.62 million.
• Lululemon Athletica LULU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
• Broadcom AVGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $15.83 billion.
• Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $79.23 million.
• Cango CANG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.70 million.
• ServiceTitan TTAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $229.47 million.
• Docusign DOCU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $779.96 million.
• Phreesia PHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $116.41 million.
• UiPath PATH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $347.53 million.
• Quanex Building Prods NX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $490.47 million.
• Ambiq Micro AMBQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $17.73 million.
• Copart CPRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• eGain EGAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.98 million.
• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $291.38 million.
• Zumiez ZUMZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $210.53 million.
• Guidewire Software GWRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $337.57 million.
• American Outdoor Brands AOUT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $36.18 million.
• Lifevantage LFVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $58.36 million.
• Torrid Holdings CURV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $259.47 million.
• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.42 million.
• Argan AGX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $255.48 million.
• Samsara IOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $372.26 million.
