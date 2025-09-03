Earnings Outlook For Torrid Holdings

Torrid Holdings CURV is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Torrid Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from Torrid Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Torrid Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.07 0.03 0.08 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.03 -0.01 0.08 Price Change % -1.0% 4.0% -25.0% -6.0%

Tracking Torrid Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Torrid Holdings were trading at $2.24 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Torrid Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.