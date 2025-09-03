September 3, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: Duluth Holdings

Duluth Holdings DLTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Duluth Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Duluth Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 4.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.42 0.11 -0.32 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.32 -0.04 -0.41 -0.02
Price Change % 4.0% -10.0% -0.0% 6.0%

Duluth Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Duluth Holdings were trading at $2.37 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

