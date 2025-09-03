September 3, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Quanex Building Prods's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Quanex Building Prods NX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Quanex Building Prods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

The announcement from Quanex Building Prods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 10.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quanex Building Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.47 -0.06 0.56 0.70
EPS Actual 0.60 0.19 0.61 0.73
Price Change % 11.0% -9.0% -3.0% 22.0%

Market Performance of Quanex Building Prods's Stock

Shares of Quanex Building Prods were trading at $20.78 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Quanex Building Prods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NX Logo
NXQuanex Building Products Corp
$20.47-1.49%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.73
Growth
12.44
Quality
47.64
Value
25.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved