Uncovering Potential: Quanex Building Prods's Earnings Preview

Quanex Building Prods NX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Quanex Building Prods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

The announcement from Quanex Building Prods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 10.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quanex Building Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 -0.06 0.56 0.70 EPS Actual 0.60 0.19 0.61 0.73 Price Change % 11.0% -9.0% -3.0% 22.0%

Market Performance of Quanex Building Prods's Stock

Shares of Quanex Building Prods were trading at $20.78 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

