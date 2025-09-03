Earnings Outlook For G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group GIII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in G-III Apparel Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.97 2.28 0.27 EPS Actual 0.19 1.27 2.59 0.52 Price Change % -19.0% 2.0% 1.0% 5.0%

Tracking G-III Apparel Group's Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group were trading at $27.03 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about G-III Apparel Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on G-III Apparel Group.

The consensus rating for G-III Apparel Group is Neutral, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $25.6 implies a potential 5.29% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FIGS, Canada Goose Holdings and Carter's, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FIGS, with an average 1-year price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential 80.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Canada Goose Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential 50.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Carter's, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 11.21% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for FIGS, Canada Goose Holdings and Carter's, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity G-III Apparel Group Neutral -4.29% $246.54M 0.46% FIGS Neutral 5.83% $102.25M 1.82% Canada Goose Holdings Neutral 22.36% $66.20M -25.74% Carter's Neutral 3.70% $281.76M 0.03%

Key Takeaway:

G-III Apparel Group ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity.

Discovering G-III Apparel Group: A Closer Look

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives majority of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

G-III Apparel Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: G-III Apparel Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: G-III Apparel Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): G-III Apparel Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): G-III Apparel Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: G-III Apparel Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

