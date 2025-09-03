September 3, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Zumiez's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Zumiez ZUMZ is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Zumiez will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Investors in Zumiez are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zumiez's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.77 0.79 0.03 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.79 0.78 0.06 -0.04
Price Change % -10.0% 8.0% 11.0% 4.0%

Zumiez Share Price Analysis

Shares of Zumiez were trading at $17.34 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Zumiez visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ZUMZ Logo
ZUMZZumiez Inc
$17.20-0.78%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.02
Growth
62.59
Quality
49.33
Value
9.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved