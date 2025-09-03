Earnings Outlook For Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Concrete Pumping Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Investors in Concrete Pumping Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 14.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Concrete Pumping Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.01 0.16 0.19 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.06 0.16 0.13 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -18.0% -2.0% -10.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings were trading at $6.77 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Concrete Pumping Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Concrete Pumping Holdings.

Analysts have given Concrete Pumping Holdings a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $7.0, indicating a potential 3.4% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Orion Gr Hldgs and Southland Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Orion Gr Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 69.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southland Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 40.92% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Orion Gr Hldgs and Southland Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Concrete Pumping Holdings Buy -12.24% $36.18M -0.16% Orion Gr Hldgs Buy 6.83% $25.80M 0.55% Southland Holdings Neutral -14.37% $13.36M -6.64%

Key Takeaway:

Concrete Pumping Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Concrete Pumping Holdings: A Closer Look

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segment includes U.S. Concrete Pumping; U.K. Operations; U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment. Geographically, it generates majority of the revenue from its business in United States.

Financial Milestones: Concrete Pumping Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Concrete Pumping Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Concrete Pumping Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Concrete Pumping Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Concrete Pumping Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.69, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Concrete Pumping Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.