A Glimpse of VersaBank's Earnings Potential

VersaBank VBNK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that VersaBank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds VersaBank's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.79% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at VersaBank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.29 0.27 0.35 EPS Actual 0.18 0.20 0.15 0.26 Price Change % -4.0% 2.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Tracking VersaBank's Stock Performance

Shares of VersaBank were trading at $11.02 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for VersaBank visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.