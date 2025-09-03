What to Expect from UiPath's Earnings

UiPath PATH will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate UiPath to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Anticipation surrounds UiPath's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UiPath's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.19 0.07 0.03 EPS Actual 0.11 0.26 0.11 0.04 Price Change % 3.0% -16.0% -1.0% -6.0%

Performance of UiPath Shares

Shares of UiPath were trading at $10.9 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

