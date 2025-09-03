Insights Ahead: John Wiley & Sons's Quarterly Earnings

John Wiley & Sons WLY will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate John Wiley & Sons to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.
The announcement from John Wiley & Sons is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 4.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|0.45
|0.70
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|0.84
|0.97
|0.47
|Price Change %
|4.0%
|6.0%
|-1.0%
|-3.0%
Tracking John Wiley & Sons's Stock Performance
Shares of John Wiley & Sons were trading at $39.78 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
