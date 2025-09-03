Insights Ahead: John Wiley & Sons's Quarterly Earnings

John Wiley & Sons WLY will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate John Wiley & Sons to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The announcement from John Wiley & Sons is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 4.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.27 0.45 0.70 0.55 EPS Actual 1.37 0.84 0.97 0.47 Price Change % 4.0% 6.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Tracking John Wiley & Sons's Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons were trading at $39.78 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

