A Look Ahead: Braze's Earnings Forecast

Braze BRZE will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Braze to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Braze's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 17.65% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Braze's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.07 0.12 -0.02 0.09 Price Change % -18.0% 2.0% -2.0% -19.0%

Braze Share Price Analysis

Shares of Braze were trading at $27.04 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Braze

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Braze.

The consensus rating for Braze is Outperform, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $43.62, there's a potential 61.32% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pagaya Techs, Agilysys and Cleanspark, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pagaya Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $37.1, suggesting a potential 37.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Agilysys, with an average 1-year price target of $120.0, suggesting a potential 343.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cleanspark, with an average 1-year price target of $19.44, suggesting a potential 28.11% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Pagaya Techs, Agilysys and Cleanspark, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Braze Outperform 19.64% $111.20M -7.54% Pagaya Techs Buy 30.97% $126.25M 4.45% Agilysys Outperform 20.73% $47.29M 1.78% Cleanspark Buy 90.81% $92.12M 12.47%

Key Takeaway:

Braze ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with the lowest values among its peers. However, it has the highest Return on Equity, indicating strong performance in this area compared to the others. Overall, Braze's performance is mixed when compared to its peers, with strengths in profitability but lagging behind in revenue growth.

Discovering Braze: A Closer Look

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Braze's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Braze's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

